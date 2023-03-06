International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Defense Triggered in Russia’s Belgorod Region, One Person Wounded, Says Governor
Russia launched a special military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" in February 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Kiev.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Defense Triggered in Russia's Belgorod Region, One Person Wounded, Says Governor

05:13 GMT 06.03.2023 (Updated: 05:14 GMT 06.03.2023)
Being updated
Russia launched a special military operation to "demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine" in February 2022 following a plea from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Kiev.
Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since 10 October in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The United States and its NATO allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:06 GMT 06.03.2023
04:52 GMT 06.03.2023
Air Defense Triggered in Russia’s Belgorod Region, One Person Wounded, Says Governor
The governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region, which borders Ukraine, says that air defense was triggered in the town of Novy Oskol and that one person was injured.

"Our air defense system got activated in Novy Oskol. Three missiles were shot down. The consequences on the ground are getting verified. We already know about one victim, a man with shrapnel wounds to his hand. The ambulance is on its way," Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram on Monday.

The governor specified that some power lines and building fronts were damaged in several villages in the Novy Oskol district.

At the end of January, Gladkov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 25 people had been killed in the region and 96 had been wounded since the beginning of shelling by Ukraine. Some 6,500 residents have been resettled from their homes and a state of emergency was in effect in 15 cities and towns in the region. Over a dozen schools have been hit by Ukrainian shelling in the Belgorod Region.
