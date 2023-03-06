International
Indian Navy Says Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile in Arabian Sea
Indian Navy Says Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile in Arabian Sea
India has successfully test-launched the BrahMos medium-range supersonic cruise missile in the Arabian Sea, equipped with indigenous seeker and booster, which was designed with the country's DRDO.
"#IndianNavy's successful precision strike in the #ArabianSea by ship launched #BrahMos missile with @DRDO_India designed #Indigenous Seeker &amp; Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta [self-reliance]," the spokesperson tweeted. BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land-based platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia space and rocket company.
Indian Navy Says Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile in Arabian Sea

02:01 GMT 06.03.2023
BrahMos display at the Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum. August 16, 2022.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India has successfully test-launched the BrahMos medium-range supersonic cruise missile in the Arabian Sea, equipped with indigenous seeker and booster, which was designed with the country's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said on Sunday.
"#IndianNavy's successful precision strike in the #ArabianSea by ship launched #BrahMos missile with @DRDO_India designed #Indigenous Seeker & Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta [self-reliance]," the spokesperson tweeted.
BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land-based platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia space and rocket company.
