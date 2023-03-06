https://sputniknews.com/20230306/indian-navy-says-successfully-test-fires-brahmos-supersonic-cruise-missile-in-arabian-sea-1108075484.html

Indian Navy Says Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile in Arabian Sea

Indian Navy Says Successfully Test-Fires BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile in Arabian Sea

India has successfully test-launched the BrahMos medium-range supersonic cruise missile in the Arabian Sea, equipped with indigenous seeker and booster, which was designed with the country's DRDO.

2023-03-06T02:01+0000

2023-03-06T02:01+0000

2023-03-06T02:01+0000

world

brahmos

brahmos

brahmos

brahmos aerospace limited

arabian sea

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/10/1099668751_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bc31012315b9e56f324da533e8d63abf.jpg

"#IndianNavy's successful precision strike in the #ArabianSea by ship launched #BrahMos missile with @DRDO_India designed #Indigenous Seeker & Booster reinforces its commitment towards #AatmaNirbharta [self-reliance]," the spokesperson tweeted. BrahMos Aerospace is a Russian-Indian enterprise producing supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes or land-based platforms. It was established in 1998 and named after the Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia space and rocket company.

arabian sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

india, brahmos, arabian sea, drdo, supersonic cruise missile, russia, brahmos aerospace