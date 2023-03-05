https://sputniknews.com/20230305/two-police-officers-injured-during-anarchist-protest-in-italys-turin-1108026896.html

Two Police Officers Injured During Anarchist Protest in Italy’s Turin

Two Police Officers Injured During Anarchist Protest in Italy’s Turin

About 1,000 people have participated in a demonstration in support of anarchist Alfredo Cospito in the city of Turin in northern Italy, Italian media report.

2023-03-05T01:06+0000

2023-03-05T01:06+0000

2023-03-05T01:06+0000

world

italy

italy

protest

protest

rome

milan

bologna

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/05/1106982512_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_39cd0681252b47e1dbab09c204749626.jpg

Two law enforcement officers were injured during the Saturday protest, the Askanews news agency said. Anarchists were setting trash cans on fire, breaking shop windows and throwing firecrackers. Several cars were damaged. The Italian TGcom24 news channel said that five protesters were detained and the identities of 150 protesters were recorded. Cospito is serving a life sentence for organizing a series of extremist actions. He has been on a hunger strike for months, which has prompted his supporters to stage several protests in Rome, Milan, and Bologna.

italy

rome

milan

bologna

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

alfredo cospito, turin, northern italy, protests, milan, rome, bologna