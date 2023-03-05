https://sputniknews.com/20230305/tulsi-gabbard-slams-us-warmongering-elite-for-waging-proxy-war-in-ukraine-1108073315.html

Tulsi Gabbard Slams US 'Warmongering Elite' for Waging 'Proxy War' in Ukraine

Tulsi Gabbard Slams US 'Warmongering Elite' for Waging 'Proxy War' in Ukraine

Not limiting her criticism to the Democratic Party, Tulsi Gabbard also called out the “warmongers from both parties in the Congress” who seem content to send billions of dollars overseas to fuel the conflict.

2023-03-05T17:29+0000

2023-03-05T17:29+0000

2023-03-05T17:29+0000

americas

tulsi gabbard

biden administration

ukrainian crisis

criticism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107681/83/1076818372_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ac09c616b8bb82a29e19910fe9eb37ae.jpg

Former US congresswoman and ex-presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard has verbally slammed the Democratic Party establishment and US President Joe Biden himself over the conflict in Ukraine.Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Gabbard told the audience that she parted ways with the Democratic Party because it fell “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, led by the queen of warmongers herself, Hillary Clinton, and embodied by President Joe Biden."She accused Biden of pushing the United States to "the precipice of nuclear war,” which may well lead to the destruction of “the world as we know it,” and insisted that the Democratic Party is “focused on filling the pockets of their bosses in the military-industrial complex.”She pointed at the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, stating that Biden and “warmongers from both parties in the Congress” have already sent over $100 billion to fuel what she described as a “proxy war” waged by the US and NATO through the regime in Kiev against Russia.Tulsi also blasted the “warmongering elite” in the United States which does not seem to care about the potentially catastrophic consequences of their actions. As she put it, this elite have the means to protect themselves and their families in case of a nuclear attack and they are fine with leaving the rest of the American people to perish in the ensuing armageddon."The reality is, though, it doesn't need to be this way. Our future is in our hands. But we have no time to waste to protect our children, to protect our loved ones, to protect this country that we love,” Gabbard said. “We have to lift our voices and stand up to these cowardly warmongering positions in both parties and stop them from destroying us all."

https://sputniknews.com/20230305/trump-says-ukraine-conflict-more-concerning-to-europe-than-us-1108027186.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us aid to ukraine