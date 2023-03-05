https://sputniknews.com/20230305/trump-says-would-have-been-no-dead-people-in-ukraine-if-he-were-president-1108027855.html

Trump Says ‘Would Have Been No Dead People’ in Ukraine if He Were President

Former US President Donald Trump says that ending conflicts, including the one in Ukraine, will be at the top of his list if he is elected president.

"I was the only president in decades that didn’t have a war," Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort in Maryland on Saturday. He reiterated that the Ukraine conflict would not have happened if he were president and that if he is elected president again in 2024 "I will get the problem solved and I will get it solved in rapid order and it will take me no longer than one day." Trump blamed the current US administration for exacerbating the Ukraine conflict. "Ukraine would have been thriving, there would have been no dead people, no obliterated cities that can never be rebuilt," Trump said, adding that the United States is going through "the most dangerous times and [US President] Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion." Trump recalled that he allegedly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about the consequences of launching a special military operation in Ukraine. He added that he wished his conversations with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping would have been recorded. "People would think a lot of me," Trump said. He stressed that the US oil policy has brought Russia, China and Iran closer together. "China has its eyes strongly focused on Taiwan and we could soon have a nuclear armed Iran, that’s the saddest thing of all," Trump told the CPAC audience. He said that he had always been warned against allowing Moscow and Beijing to develop closer ties, but that is what has happened under the current US administration. In January, Trump said the world has become "more dangerous" under President Joe Biden and that the nuclear rhetoric was not employed against the US under his administration, but that foreign adversaries are using it now because they lack respect for the present US leadership.

