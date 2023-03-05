https://sputniknews.com/20230305/sonic-boom-that-rocked-england-caused-by-uk-military-aircraft-on-intercept-mission-1108074924.html

Sonic Boom That Rocked England Caused by UK Military Aircraft on Intercept Mission

The military aircraft that caused the sonic boom were sent to escort a civilian airliner that lost contact while moving through British airspace.

world

england

raf (uk)

typhoon aircraft

sonic boom

The powerful sonic boom that was experienced by hundreds of people in central England on Saturday, shaking the ground and rocking houses, was caused by British military aircraft, local media has reported.The warplanes, a pair of RAF Typhoon fighter jets, were scrambled to intercept a small airliner bound from Iceland to Kenya which experienced a radio failure while passing through UK airspace.The military aircraft proceeded to escort the airliner to Stansted Airport in London where it turned out that the civilian plane merely experienced an equipment malfunction.Earlier, a number of social media users wondered aloud about the possible causes of the sonic boom, with some suspecting a possible gas explosion.

england

raf typhoon jet, aerial interception