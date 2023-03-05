https://sputniknews.com/20230305/russian-engineers-create-drone-with-night-vision-for-monitoring-oil-gas-pipelines-1108031495.html

Russian Engineers Create Drone With Night Vision for Monitoring Oil, Gas Pipelines

Russian company Clevercopter has developed the Airmedic MINI drone that can be equipped with a night vision camera to monitor oil and gas pipelines, the National Technology Initiative project support fund told Sputnik on Sunday.

One of the key features of this drone is a hybrid power plant - 1 gasoline and 8 electric engines - which allows it to fly over distances of up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) and at the speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), the statement added. Gusev added that the drone could also be used to deliver small loads weighing up to 5 kilograms (11 pounds).

