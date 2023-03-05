https://sputniknews.com/20230305/large-amount-of-purported-us-military-hardware-spotted-at-polish-port-video-1108070068.html

Large Amount of Purported US Military Hardware Spotted at Polish Port: Video

The footage was published as Washington continues its military aid to Kiev amid the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, something that Moscow has repeatedly warned will only further fuel the Ukrainian conflict.

A video apparently showing a large amount of US military equipment in the Polish port of Gdynia has been shared on Twitter.In the footage, which was also published by a Latvian Twitter news outlet, an array of US tanks, armored personnel carriers and military trucks are seen at the port.The operation, which has been carried out by the US since 2014, is aimed at strengthening the US' presence in Europe. As part of the mission in December 2022, about 700 combat vehicles were deployed to Poland, including the US main battle tanks Abrams.Some Polish and Ukrainian media outlets, however, did not think twice about claiming that part of the military hardware seen in the video would be redeployed to Ukraine, where Russia continues its special military operation. Neither the White House not the Pentagon have commented on the matter yet.The footage comes as the US had already committed more than $100 billion worth of security and military assistance to Kiev since the beginning of the Russian special operation. In January, the US said it would send 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles to Ukraine, noting however that delivery would take considerable time. Poland and Germany pledged to deliver a number of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.The US and its allies have been providing Kiev with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, and anti-aircraft guns.Moscow has repeatedly warned the West that by sending weapons to Kiev, it adds to prolonging the Ukrainian conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry underscored that NATO countries “play with fire" by supplying weapons to Kiev, and that any convoy of arms for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian forces. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for his part, stressed that western countries are directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict.

