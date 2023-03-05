https://sputniknews.com/20230305/erectile-dysfunction-suicidal-thoughts-scientists-identify-dangers-of-abstinence-from-masturbation-1108067269.html
Erectile Dysfunction, Suicidal Thoughts: Scientists Identify Dangers of Abstinence From Masturbation
Erectile Dysfunction, Suicidal Thoughts: Scientists Identify Dangers of Abstinence From Masturbation
The biggest problem with trying to beat addiction to pornography and masturbation by abstaining from both lies in the effect produced by a "relapse," i.e. a person falling back on these habits, the study suggests.
Abstaining from masturbation for prolonged periods of time may have a detrimental effect on men’s mental well-being, a new study warns.
The research, conducted by Nicole Prause from University of California, Los Angeles and James Binnie from London South Bank University, specifically focused on the effects of the so-called NoFap movement that urges men to overcome their porn addiction by refraining from watching pornography or masturbating.
In order to gauge the effect of this practice, the researchers quizzed some 587 men who chose to abstain, and received some potentially alarming results.
The survey participants have revealed that relapsing, i.e. falling back on their masturbation habits, resulted in them experiencing negative emotions such as shame, sadness and a feeling of worthlessness, with about a third of them (30 percent) also confessing to having suicidal thoughts.
13 August 2022, 17:52 GMT
The online forums associated with the NoFap movement also appear to be part of the problem, with the survey participants complaining about offensive and bullying posts that can allegedly be found there.
“More engagement in NoFap online forums was associated with worse symptoms of erectile dysfunction, depression, anxiety, and more sex negativity,” the researchers add, noting that the results of their work “support and expand previously documented harms and problems with Reboot/NoFap claims of treating pornography addiction from qualitative research.”