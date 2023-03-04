International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230304/western-countries-are-viewed-as-non-reliable-partners-1107998489.html
Western Countries are Viewed as "Non-Reliable" Partners
Western Countries are Viewed as "Non-Reliable" Partners
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Merrick Garland landing in Ukraine, and Serbia denies supplying... 04.03.2023, Sputnik International
2023-03-04T04:05+0000
2023-03-04T09:52+0000
the backstory
radio
cpac
disinformation
cnn
project veritas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107998343_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3a26c6ee71bbfbae7682b1ff4985d313.png
Western Countries are Viewed as "Non-Reliable" Partners
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Merrick Garland landing in Ukraine, and Serbia denies supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Joseph Stalin, Western Media Avoid a Terrorist attack in Russia, and the Inability to Hide the Nazis Symbolism in UkraineTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Joseph Stalin, Merrick Garland Lands in Ukraine, and Creating Political CartoonsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the global recruitment to fight for Ukraine, NATO proxies, and the NBC reporter placed on Ukraine's kill list. Sonja discussed her one year anniversary living in Russia and how she has learned so much about Russian culture over time. Sonja commented on Sergey Lavrov's discussion in India and Russia's productive relationship with China and India.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about his upcoming book on Alzheimer's, how to write a book, and when the left used to be anti-CIA. Ted discussed the previous decades of US politics and how the Democrats turned into favoring the CIA. Ted talked about Attorney General Merrick Garland and his unannounced trip to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107998343_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0d9225d9491271a0a2be47e392eff6a5.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, cpac, disinformation, cnn, аудио, project veritas
radio, cpac, disinformation, cnn, аудио, project veritas

Western Countries are Viewed as "Non-Reliable" Partners

04:05 GMT 04.03.2023 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 04.03.2023)
The Backstory
Western Countries are Viewed as "Non-Reliable" Partners
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Merrick Garland landing in Ukraine, and Serbia denies supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Joseph Stalin, Western Media Avoid a Terrorist attack in Russia, and the Inability to Hide the Nazis Symbolism in Ukraine

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Joseph Stalin, Merrick Garland Lands in Ukraine, and Creating Political Cartoons

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the global recruitment to fight for Ukraine, NATO proxies, and the NBC reporter placed on Ukraine's kill list. Sonja discussed her one year anniversary living in Russia and how she has learned so much about Russian culture over time. Sonja commented on Sergey Lavrov's discussion in India and Russia's productive relationship with China and India.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about his upcoming book on Alzheimer's, how to write a book, and when the left used to be anti-CIA. Ted discussed the previous decades of US politics and how the Democrats turned into favoring the CIA. Ted talked about Attorney General Merrick Garland and his unannounced trip to Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала