On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Merrick Garland landing in Ukraine, and Serbia denies supplying... 04.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-04T04:05+0000

2023-03-04T04:05+0000

2023-03-04T09:52+0000

the backstory

radio

cpac

disinformation

cnn

project veritas

Western Countries are Viewed as "Non-Reliable" Partners On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Merrick Garland landing in Ukraine, and Serbia denies supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Sonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Joseph Stalin, Western Media Avoid a Terrorist attack in Russia, and the Inability to Hide the Nazis Symbolism in UkraineTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Joseph Stalin, Merrick Garland Lands in Ukraine, and Creating Political CartoonsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about the global recruitment to fight for Ukraine, NATO proxies, and the NBC reporter placed on Ukraine's kill list. Sonja discussed her one year anniversary living in Russia and how she has learned so much about Russian culture over time. Sonja commented on Sergey Lavrov's discussion in India and Russia's productive relationship with China and India.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about his upcoming book on Alzheimer's, how to write a book, and when the left used to be anti-CIA. Ted discussed the previous decades of US politics and how the Democrats turned into favoring the CIA. Ted talked about Attorney General Merrick Garland and his unannounced trip to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

