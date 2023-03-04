https://sputniknews.com/20230304/west-may-be-deliberately-concealing-findings-of-probes-into-nord-stream-blasts-says-french-general--1108004818.html

West May Be Deliberately Concealing Findings of Probes Into Nord Stream Blasts, Says French General

West May Be Deliberately Concealing Findings of Probes Into Nord Stream Blasts, Says French General

The West may be deliberately concealing the findings of probes into Nord Stream blasts, believes French General Dominique Trinquand.

2023-03-04T07:44+0000

2023-03-04T07:44+0000

2023-03-04T07:44+0000

nord stream sabotage

nord stream

nord stream pipeline

seymour hersh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1d/1101346224_0:25:1146:670_1920x0_80_0_0_3a5dd1b6a86501365cb3b3e9cab2bb01.jpg

The West may be purposefully suppressing the findings of investigations into the Nord Stream blasts, General Dominique Trinquand, former Head of the French Military Mission at the United Nations, has stated.The mere fact that there have been no conclusions presented from three Western investigations into the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas infrastructure may evidence that their findings have been swept under the rug, the general said during a TV interview.The military expert in geostrategy believed that the principal question that should be asked is: who benefited from this crime? "The fact that that the gas pipeline belongs to a Russian company shows a priori that Russia would not benefit from the explosion," the General said. At the same time, Trinquand expressed confidence in the "high quality and detailed" investigation carried out by US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh. In his February article, Hersh accused the United States’ leadership of orchestrating the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines in late September 2022. Citing sources familiar with the planning of this operation, Hersh claimed that US Navy divers planted explosive charges on the pipelines during summer 2022 under the cover of a NATO military exercise in the Baltic Sea. The explosives were then reportedly detonated remotely three months later so as to avoid casting suspicion on the perpetrators.Referencing to these bombshell revelations, General Dominique Trinquand said the version of events put forward by Hersh was credible."I believe the version presented is absolutely trustworthy... This is not merely reliable but also checked - everyone can do this at present," the General noted, pointing to the current widespread opportunities for tracking aircraft and marine vessels."If Russia had been involved in the blasts, as some claimed, then Germany, Denmark and Sweden would have definitely found that out during their investigations," the expert said, adding that since this has not been proven, "there is a need to search in a different direction."The Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas infrastructure was built by Russian and European energy companies to carry up to 110 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Russia to Europe via pipelines along the bottom of the Baltic Sea. On September 26, 2022, sections of pipelines off the Danish Island of Bornholm were struck in a coordinated terror attack. A month after the incident, Russian officials accused the "Anglo-Saxons" of responsibility. When Seymour Hersh wrote about the sabotage operation in great detail in his article, Western officials dismissed the reporting as false, while mainstream media either cast aside the story, or attempted to smear the investigative journalist himself.Russia, however, has no intention of allowing the western countries to just sweep the intevigation under the rug, as Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recetly stated at a press conference following the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi, India.

https://sputniknews.com/20230225/sy-hersh-on-us-proxy-war-on-russia-snowdens-expose--nord-stream-sabotage-1107779243.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230224/how-us-false-flags-record-prompts-public-to-trust-hershs-nord-stream-bombshell-even-more-1107748821.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russia-will-not-allow-nord-stream-probe-to-be-swept-under-the-rug-lavrov-tells-sputnik-1107941889.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

west deliberately concealing, findings of probes, nord stream blasts, french general dominique trinquand, who benefited from this crime, investigative journalist seymour hersh, absolutely trustworthy claims by hers, us leadership orchestrated nord stream destruction, bombing of nord stream pipelines, nord stream 1 and 2 natural gas infrastructure, nord stream sabotage, coordinated terror attack, anglo-saxons' responsibility.