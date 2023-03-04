https://sputniknews.com/20230304/weekly-news-wrap-artemovsk-cauldron-closes-africa-rejects-us-imperialism-us-biolab-threat-1107999945.html
Weekly News Wrap; Artemovsk Cauldron Closes; Africa Rejects US Imperialism; US Biolab Threat
The Ukrainian town of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is ground zero of a dramatic military showdown that could change the political and military dynamics in the Eastern... 04.03.2023, Sputnik International
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A new generation of Palestinian fighters is rising in the West Bank. Also, the Ukrainian town of Artemovsk is ground zero of a dramatic military showdown that could change the political and military dynamics in the Eastern European conflict.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's critical news stories. The world economy is weak but holding on as the Ukraine conflict affects food and exports. Also, we discuss the first anniversary of the Ukraine conflict and how predictions have squared with facts on the ground.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US army is laying out its strategy for a potentially apocalyptic war with China. Also, the US and Russia have held some high-level talks.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Global South is rejecting US hegemony. The use of economic power to coerce targeted adversaries may be the undoing of the US empire. Also, African nations are pushing back against US imperial demands.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Matt Taibbi has released another tranche of Twitter files that reveals a cottage industry of fake foreign online interference. Also, the attack on Nord Stream created the cataclysmic release of greenhouse gases, and President Biden seems to be ignoring the environmental disaster in Ohio and Pennsylvania.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:24 GMT 04.03.2023 (Updated: 09:51 GMT 04.03.2023)
The Ukrainian town of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is ground zero of a dramatic military showdown that could change the political and military dynamics in the Eastern European conflict.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. A new generation of Palestinian fighters is rising in the West Bank. Also, the Ukrainian town of Artemovsk is ground zero of a dramatic military showdown that could change the political and military dynamics in the Eastern European conflict.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's critical news stories. The world economy is weak but holding on as the Ukraine conflict affects food and exports. Also, we discuss the first anniversary of the Ukraine conflict and how predictions have squared with facts on the ground.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US army is laying out its strategy for a potentially apocalyptic war with China. Also, the US and Russia have held some high-level talks.
Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Global South is rejecting US hegemony. The use of economic power to coerce targeted adversaries may be the undoing of the US empire. Also, African nations are pushing back against US imperial demands.
Steve Poikonen,
national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh,
whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net
, and Counterpunch, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Matt Taibbi has released another tranche of Twitter files that reveals a cottage industry of fake foreign online interference. Also, the attack on Nord Stream created the cataclysmic release of greenhouse gases, and President Biden seems to be ignoring the environmental disaster in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
