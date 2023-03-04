https://sputniknews.com/20230304/us-seeking-to-limit-investment-in-advanced-technology-abroad-department-of-treasury-1108013560.html

US Seeking to Limit Investment in Advanced Technology Abroad: Department of Treasury

US Seeking to Limit Investment in Advanced Technology Abroad: Department of Treasury

The US Department of the Treasury said that Washington was preparing a new program that could limit investment in advanced technologies abroad due to security reasons.

2023-03-04T10:28+0000

2023-03-04T10:28+0000

2023-03-04T10:28+0000

world

us

investment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105417605_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3579edff06f8bdb825f2ceca071e1bcd.jpg

The program would focus on "preventing US capital and expertise from being exploited in ways that threaten our national security while not placing an undue burden on US investors and businesses," the Treasury said in a report provided to lawmakers, as quoted by US media on Saturday. The newspaper noted, citing sources, that the program would ban private-equity and venture-capital investments in sectors that could enhance the military capabilities of US rivals, including advanced semiconductors, quantum computers, and some forms of artificial intelligence. Although the Treasury and Commerce departments did not indicate which countries would be affected by the new program, the sources believed that it would in practice largely deal with US investments in China, the newspaper said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us department of the treasury, security reasons, advanced technologies