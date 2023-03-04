UK's Vagina Museum Ignites Web With Woke Tweet That 'Most People With Ovarian Cancer are Women'

https://sputniknews.com/20230304/uks-vagina-museum-ignites-web-with-woke-tweet-that-most-people-with-ovarian-cancer-are-women-1108013804.html

UK's Vagina Museum has tweeted that 'most people' with ovarian cancer are women, infuriating social media.

A London museum dedicated to "the gynaecological anatomy” - the Vagina Museum - has infuriated women with its recent woke tweet, with social media users slamming the feminist art gallery for 'belittling' women".The exhibit, known for its array of clitoral culture, offered a gender-neutral "crash course in ovarian cancer awareness," writing on Twitter that , "Although most people who get ovarian cancer are women, it can affect anyone with ovaries, including trans men, non-binary people and intersex people who have ovaries.”Though the museum went on to say that it would be updating the post, weighing in on everything from symptoms of ovarian cancer; to its causes, risk factors, diagnosis and treatment, the thread got highjacked by incensed women who immediately inundated it with comments, ripping into the gender-neutral vocabulary as "disrespectful”. Social media users pointed out that only biological women can get ovarian cancer, since biological males are not born with ovaries. As for trans men, they may also be diagnosed in cases when they retain their ovaries.This is hardly the first time the Vagina Museum, which opened in 2019, has stirred up women: last year it suggested men could get endometriosis.This acted like a red rag to a bull with social media users suggesting that the museum was clearly a "support/advocacy group for trans people," while pretending to "celebrate women and their biology."

