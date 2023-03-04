https://sputniknews.com/20230304/tough-one-to-come-back-from-internet-rues-docs-cockup-as-mans-penis-chopped-off-in-error-1108018955.html

'Tough One to Come Back From': Internet Rues Doc's Cockup as Man's Penis Chopped Off in Error

'Tough One to Come Back From': Internet Rues Doc's Cockup as Man's Penis Chopped Off in Error

Internet rues a doctor's mistake, as Italian man's penis is surgically removed in error.

2023-03-04T13:56+0000

2023-03-04T13:56+0000

2023-03-04T13:56+0000

world

italy

urologist

penis

cancer

syphilis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/97/1061539711_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6e43b98a77c2a133d2651f9e66bb0b.jpg

A man in Italy who had his penis surgically removed at Arezzo's San Donato Hospital back on November 13, 2018 is now suing, demanding compensation of €400,000 (£354,000, $426,000), according to local media reports.Apparently, the urologist had misdiagnosed the patient, determining there was a cancerous growth in the man’s genitals. After the amputation, in a post-op analysis of the member, it was discovered that the patient had a type of syphilis that medication could possibly have cured.The man, reportedly in his late 60s, has now lawyered up and is suing the bungling doctor, who will have to appear in court before Judge Claudio Lara at a preliminary hearing in Arezzo soon. According to lawyers for the mutilated fellow, the fatal error stemmed from mistakes made during the preliminary testing stages. The victim said he had suffered “very serious damage” and sustained both physical and psychological trauma. He told media that his ordeal was "as painful as it is embarrassing.”Netizens took the sickening incident close to heart, with many on social media wondering why the victim was not suing for a bigger sum.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

doctor's mistake, italian man's penis,surgically cut off, medical error, mistaking syphilis for cancer, suing, physical and psychological trauma.