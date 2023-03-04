https://sputniknews.com/20230304/russian-embassy-uk-fabricated-skripal-poisoning-as-trial-balloon-for-future-moscow-demonization-1108002581.html

UK Fabricated Skripal Poisoning as 'Trial Balloon' for Future Moscow Demonization, Russia Says

UK Fabricated Skripal Poisoning as 'Trial Balloon' for Future Moscow Demonization, Russia Says

The UK fabricated the Skripal poisoning incident in 2018 as 'trial balloon' for future campaign to demonize Russia, said the Russian Embassy in London.

Moscow condemns all of London’s attempts to blame it for what happened in Salisbury in 2018, and insists on an objective investigation, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in connection with the five-year anniversary of the poisoning of Russian citizens Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the UK city.Earlier, the Russian Embassy in London released a statement on Telegram in connection with the anniversary.Britain fabricated the Salisbury poisoning incident back in 2018 "to prepare its own population and their Western allies for a future confrontation with Russia that has now assumed military-political characteristics in Ukraine”, the Embassy stated.On 4 March, the diplomatic mission released its official 'Comment on the Fifth Anniversary of the Salisbury Incident' involving Russian citizens Sergei and Yulia Skripal. The embassy pointed out that many details of what really happened in the Wiltshire city remain unknown, and many questions have still gone unanswered by UK authorities, who flatly refused the cooperation offered by Russia. Since 2018, the situation around the Skripals has become one of the elements of the comprehensive anti-Russian course on which London has embarked."We now realize that from the very outset London never had any interest in establishing the truth," stated the diplomatic mission, adding:The Russian Embassy in London attached to the social media post a link to its full report, entitled, 'Salisbury: Five Years of Unanswered Questions'.The Russian diplomatic mission stressed that it would not stop “pursuing answers from the UK to absolutely legitimate and well-founded questions.”Sergei Skripal was a former Russian intelligence officer convicted in 2006 of espionage and released to the UK along with several other individuals in 2010 in a swap. On 4 March 2018, he and his daughter Yulia fell seriously ill in Salisbury, UK. According to a subsequent investigation, the British side decided that they had been "poisoned" with the nerve agent Novichok. Without providing any substantive evidence, London claimed it was "highly likely" the attack had been carried out by two Russian intelligence officers at the behest of the Kremlin. Moscow categorically rejected all accusations, denouncing the so-called evidence presented by the UK authorities as "lies". After the 2018 incident in Salisbury, almost 30 countries, including the UK and US, expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats in retaliation, and the US and European Union slapped sanctions on Russia.Moscow has consistently denied involvement in the poisoning and has protested that the UK failed to provide evidence or allow its embassy in London access to the Skripals, who remain Russian nationals.

