Robert F. Kennedy Jr Could Run for President in 2024, Reports Say
Robert F. Kennedy Jr Could Run for President in 2024, Reports Say
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, is eyeing a Democratic nomination and could run for president in the US election next year, US media report.
"I am thinking about it yes. I have passed the biggest hurdle, that my wife has greenlighted it," Kennedy said at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Friday, as quoted by Fox News. Kennedy reportedly attended the New Hampshire event along with his wife Cheryl Hines. Former US President Donald Trump has already formally announced his 2024 campaign, with possible contenders including Ron DeSantis, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence. Trump surpassed DeSantis 47% to 39% in a two-candidate matchup for the Republican nomination, according to a Yahoo New/YouGov poll released on Tuesday.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr Could Run for President in 2024, Reports Say

04:52 GMT 04.03.2023
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attends the Riverkeepers Annual Fisherman's Ball in New York. (File)
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. attends the Riverkeepers Annual Fisherman's Ball in New York. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.03.2023
© AP Photo / Andy Kropa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, is eyeing a Democratic nomination and could run for president in the US election next year, US media report.
