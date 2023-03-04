https://sputniknews.com/20230304/magnitude-43-earthquake-hits-turkey-emsc-1108005002.html
Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Turkey: EMSC
Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Turkey: EMSC
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Saturday.
2023-03-04T07:02+0000
2023-03-04T07:02+0000
2023-03-04T07:02+0000
world
earthquake
turkey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg
The earthquake occurred at 05:27 GMT at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 mile), with the epicenter located 6 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Celikhan in the southeastern province of Adiyaman. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, killing over 45,000 people. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in the neighboring states, with Syria being affected the most.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/earthquake-50-magnitude-registered-in-turkish-hatay-province-reports-1107745460.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9176b2d94a57138a24938fcb7cb3ca0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake hits turkey, european mediterranean seismological center
earthquake hits turkey, european mediterranean seismological center
Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Turkey: EMSC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Saturday.
The earthquake
occurred at 05:27 GMT at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 mile), with the epicenter located 6 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Celikhan in the southeastern province of Adiyaman.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, killing over 45,000 people. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in the neighboring states, with Syria being affected the most.