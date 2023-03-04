Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Turkey: EMSC

International
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Saturday.
The earthquake occurred at 05:27 GMT at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 mile), with the epicenter located 6 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Celikhan in the southeastern province of Adiyaman. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, killing over 45,000 people. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in the neighboring states, with Syria being affected the most.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Saturday.
The earthquake occurred at 05:27 GMT at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 mile), with the epicenter located 6 kilometers north-northwest of the town of Celikhan in the southeastern province of Adiyaman.
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, killing over 45,000 people. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in the neighboring states, with Syria being affected the most.
