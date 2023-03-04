International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group in Special Operation Zone
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group in Special Operation Zone
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
Being updated
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following a request from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
Russia has been targeting infrastructure which aids the Ukrainian military since 10 October in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including the bombing of the Crimean Bridge, carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.
The United States and its allies ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation. Recently, the US and several Western countries announced new military supplies to Kiev, including battle tanks, armored infantry vehicles and artillery systems.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:14 GMT 04.03.2023
Ukraine’s Defense Minister Says Kiev Needs 250,000 Artillery Shells Per Month, Reports Say
Kiev is asking the European Union to provide Ukraine with 250,000 artillery shells a month, US media reports, citing a letter written by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov to his counterparts in EU member states.

Reznikov says that, on average, Ukraine fires 110,000 155mm-caliber shells per month. According to the defense minister, Ukrainian troops only fire a fifth of the rounds they could because of a lack of supplies, and this shortage is limiting Kiev’s progress on the battlefield.

"If we were not limited by the amount of available artillery shells, we could use the full ammunition set, which is 594,000 shells per month," Reznikov said in his letter, as quoted by media on Friday. He added that "for the successful execution of battlefield tasks, the minimum need is at least 60 per cent of the full ammunition set, or 356,400 shells per month."
06:13 GMT 04.03.2023
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu Inspects Vostok Group in Special Operation Zone
