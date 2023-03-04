https://sputniknews.com/20230304/joe-biden-shows-his-true-colors-with-dc-criminal-code-rejection-1107996880.html

Joe Biden Shows His True Colors With DC Criminal Code Rejection

Seven Years Since Berta Cáceres Assassination, Sri Lanka Faces Crisis of Austerity, Dan Snyder and NFL Accused of Financial Misconduct

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Adrienne Pine, retired Associate Professor of Anthropology at American University and co-editor of the book Asylum for Sale: Profit and Protest in the Migration Industry to discuss the anniversary of the assassination of environmental and indigenous activist Berta Cáceres, where the movement for justice for Berta stands today and why the forces behind her murder have not been prosecuted, how US interventions in Honduras contributed to the situation which allowed for Berta’s assassination and the brutal campaigns against environmental and indigenous activism, and how the degradation of the environment in Honduras is inherently connected to the exploitation of the country by the US and corporations.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by writer Indi Samarajiva to discuss recent strikes by Sri Lankan workers in protest of a potential IMF bailout and austerity sought by the government of Ranil Wickremesinghe, the deepening humanitarian crisis in Sri Lanka and how Sri Lanka’s economic issues directly causes it, and how the history of exploitation in Sri Lanka by western banks is contributing to this crisis.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss how a $55 million loan led to a probe into the financial misconduct of Dan Snyder and the NFL, the dismissal of a defamation lawsuit filed by MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer against the sports media organization Deadspin in response to Deadspin’s reporting on Bauer’s sexual assault scandal, and an update on Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL over racist hiring practices.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jon Jeter, award-winning journalist and foreign correspondent, radio and television producer, Bluesologist and Decolonizer, and author of the book “Flat Broke in the Free Market: How Globalization Fleeced Working People” to discuss the defeat of Lori Lightfoot in Chicago’s mayoral primary and what it might represent about Black politics, Joe Biden’s announcement of his support for overriding changes to Washington DC’s criminal code made by the DC council and the important questions of home rule that it raises, and new leaked audio detailing how US rail workers are forced to skip inspections by rail companies.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

