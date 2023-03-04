https://sputniknews.com/20230304/hundreds-of-african-migrants-protest-in-paris-against-bill-tightening-immigration-policy-1108024584.html

Hundreds of African Migrants Protest in Paris Against Bill Tightening Immigration Policy

Hundreds of migrants from African countries took to the streets of Paris on Saturday to protest a new draft law tightening the French immigration legislation and facilitating deportations, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The demonstrators gathered at the Chateau Rouge square in northern part of the capital. They were chanting slogans "Let's legalize all illegal immigrants", "Work without documents is suffering for the Africans" and carrying banners, saying "Against repression, detention and deportations!", "For a hospitable migration policy." The rally was organized by French non-governmental organizations and several foreign labor unions. The text of France's new bill on asylum and migration, presented in early February, provides for the measures to facilitate expulsions of "delinquent" foreigners, a structural reorganization of the asylum system, and a mechanism to integrate certain undocumented workers. This is the "toughest" bill on immigration ever presented by the French government, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said.

