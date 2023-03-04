https://sputniknews.com/20230304/greek-railway-workers-extend-strike-by-48-hours-after-deadly-train-collision-1108006036.html

Greek Railway Workers Extend Strike by 48 Hours After Deadly Train Collision

Greek Railway Workers Extend Strike by 48 Hours After Deadly Train Collision

Greek railway workers have extended by 48 hours a strike launched on March 2 because of the recent train accident that killed at least 57 people

2023-03-04T07:46+0000

2023-03-04T07:46+0000

2023-03-04T07:46+0000

world

greece

railway

strike

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104251/82/1042518226_0:225:4500:2756_1920x0_80_0_0_74d06ab274189d9a7b8e1a9211e9c70f.jpg

"Due to the 48-hour strike announced by the railway workers' unions, all Hellenic Train services are suspended for Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5," the company said in a statement. On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a head-on collision.

greece

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

railway workers extend strike, strike launched on march 2, greek railway