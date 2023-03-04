International
Greek railway workers have extended by 48 hours a strike launched on March 2 because of the recent train accident that killed at least 57 people
Greek Railway Workers Extend Strike by 48 Hours After Deadly Train Collision

ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek railway workers have extended by 48 hours a strike launched on March 2 because of the recent train accident that killed at least 57 people, Greek railway company Hellenic Train reported on Saturday.
"Due to the 48-hour strike announced by the railway workers' unions, all Hellenic Train services are suspended for Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5," the company said in a statement.
On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa.
The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, which brought them both on the same track and resulted in a head-on collision.
