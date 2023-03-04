International
WATCH LIVE: Anti-Government Demonstrators Rally in Tel Aviv
Sputnik is live from Tel Aviv as protesters gather to rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for the ninth week in a row.
Sputnik comes live from Tel Aviv as protesters gather to rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government for the ninth week in a row.On 4 January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority - among other things. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of mass protests.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
