Why Anti-Racist and Anti-Imperialist Struggles Go Hand in Hand
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Anthony Rogers Wright, Director of Environmental Justice with New York Lawyers for the Public Interest to discuss a lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice against two petrochemical companies over pollution from a facility in “cancer alley” in Louisiana, how this lawsuit only scratches at the surface of the poisoning of the people who live in cancer alley, why this lawsuit is unlikely to trigger any change in the toxic practices of fossil fuel companies, and how this lawsuit demonstrates the toxicity of capitalism.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the election of Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria and the concerns over the validity of the election, what challenges face Tinubu in part as a result of the failures of his successor Muhammadu Buhari, and how geopolitical realities such as French presence in the Sahel and the conflict in Ukraine have shaped this result and shaped Nigerian politics.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance and Director of the Health Over Profit for Everyone Campaign to discuss how the movement for peace in Ukraine can be informed by past movements against imperialism such as the Venezuelan embassy protection collective, how this struggle revealed the US alliance with right-wing violent forces, and the similarities between the conflict in Ukraine and the attempts by the US to overthrow Venezuela’s government.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of the Black Alliance for Peace to discuss the legacy of Malcolm X and what his anti-colonial vision teaches the movement today, why an anti-imperialist movement must have an understanding of the struggles of oppressed people in the US, and why we cannot wait for a worst-case scenario to begin organizing for liberation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
