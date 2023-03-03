https://sputniknews.com/20230303/white-house-biden-had-small-cancerous-skin-lesion-removed-no-further-treatment-needed-1107996333.html

White House: Biden Had 'Small' Cancerous Skin Lesion Removed, No Further Treatment Needed

A "small lesion" removed from US President Joe Biden's chest during his February physical proved cancerous but was entirely removed without issue, the White House revealed on Friday.

A "small lesion" removed from US President Joe Biden's chest during his February physical proved cancerous but was entirely removed without issue, the White House revealed on Friday.According to the statement, Biden had the lesion removed during a February 16 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for a comprehensive health assessment."As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma," the White House said. "All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. The area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of the biopsy. No further treatment is required."The statement added that the US President had "healed nicely" where the skin was removed and that his skin would continue to be monitored for more lesions. However, it noted that basal cell carcinoma does not tend to spread or metastisize.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

