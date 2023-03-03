https://sputniknews.com/20230303/very-important-year-biden-scholz-recommit-to-ukraine-aid-despite-growing-public-concern-1107998135.html

'Very Important Year': Biden, Scholz Recommit to Ukraine Aid Despite Growing Public Concern

Germany is in a very difficult domestic situation amid the consequences of its support for Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said on Friday, following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I know it’s not been easy. Very difficult for you," Biden said, as quoted by the White House. Biden mentioned domestic political challenges in Germany, such as increasing defense spending and diversifying away from Russian energy sources, the White House said. The meeting comes following coinciding decisions by the US and Germany to provide Ukraine with Abrams and Leopard battle tanks. Scholz was purportedly reluctant to provide Leopards unless Biden also agreed to provide US-made Abrams tanks. Speaking to the meeting, Scholz underscored it was important for Berlin and its allies to continue working in lockstep to support Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.Scholz pointed out the importance of sending the message that the West will support Ukraine "as long as necessary." "And I really appreciate the very good cooperation between the two of us, the governments of the United States and Germany and Europe," he said, noting the transatlantic partnership is in very good shape now.Scholz's meeting with Biden came a day after he told German lawmakers on Thursday that it was impossible to achieve peace in Ukraine despite demands to stop the supply of weapons to Kiev.While the inner workings of the meeting were not released to the public and included no press coverage, the one-day get together was expected to also touch on European security overall, with an angle on how partners could get a hold on Russia and China.A White House brief did, however, note the world leaders vowed to continue its sanctions regime against Russia as well as continuing aid to Ukraine. In fact, the Biden administration earlier announced it was issuing a $400 million package that includes munitions for HIMARS, Bradley fighting vehicles and Howitzers.The Friday closed-door meeting also comes in the aftermath of the bombshell findings Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who detailed in February how the US was allegedly involved in the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, which provided a substantial amount of gas to Germany. To date, the US has denied any involvement in the attacks.

