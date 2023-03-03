International
US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to ‘No Money to Ukraine’
US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to ‘No Money to Ukraine’
US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday that she remains committed to sending no money to Ukraine as Kiev needs to find peace and not war.
“I'm still committed to saying no money to Ukraine, and that country needs to find peace, not war,” Greene said during a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). During her speech, the congresswoman also passed a personal message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying “you better leave your hands off of our sons and daughters because they're not dying over there.” Earlier in February, Zelensky said “the US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending [our] sons and daughters to war” causing a flurry of criticism in the United States.
US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to ‘No Money to Ukraine’

17:27 GMT 03.03.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Friday that she remains committed to sending no money to Ukraine as Kiev needs to find peace and not war.
“I'm still committed to saying no money to Ukraine, and that country needs to find peace, not war,” Greene said during a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
During her speech, the congresswoman also passed a personal message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky saying “you better leave your hands off of our sons and daughters because they're not dying over there.”
Earlier in February, Zelensky said “the US will have to send their sons and daughters exactly the same way as we are sending [our] sons and daughters to war” causing a flurry of criticism in the United States.
