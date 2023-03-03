https://sputniknews.com/20230303/us-army-logistics-chief-says-potential-war-with-china-likely-precision-munitions-fight-1107992204.html

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely ‘Precision Munitions Fight’

A potential conflict between the United States and China would largely be fought using precision munitions, US Army Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Douglas Bush said on Friday.

2023-03-03T18:00+0000

2023-03-03T18:00+0000

2023-03-03T18:00+0000

“I think the broader joint view is that a fight with China will be very much a precision munitions fight,” Bush said during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Precision weapons are complicated systems to manufacture, which could pose a challenge, Bush added. The Indo-Pacific region is one of the most difficult in the world for sustaining large-scale combat operations, Bush also said. However, no one is more prepared for that challenge than the United States, Bush said. In January, CSIS released a study claiming that the US’ support for Ukraine in its conflict against Russia has created a threat to its own military readiness in the event of a war with China. The United States is likely to increase its defense stockpile requirements after analysis of the conflict in Ukraine, Bush said.

china

2023

us-china tensions, precision munitions, douglas bush, us war with china