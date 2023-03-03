International
US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munitions Fight'
US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely ‘Precision Munitions Fight’
A potential conflict between the United States and China would largely be fought using precision munitions, US Army Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Douglas Bush said on Friday.
“I think the broader joint view is that a fight with China will be very much a precision munitions fight,” Bush said during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Precision weapons are complicated systems to manufacture, which could pose a challenge, Bush added. The Indo-Pacific region is one of the most difficult in the world for sustaining large-scale combat operations, Bush also said. However, no one is more prepared for that challenge than the United States, Bush said. In January, CSIS released a study claiming that the US’ support for Ukraine in its conflict against Russia has created a threat to its own military readiness in the event of a war with China. The United States is likely to increase its defense stockpile requirements after analysis of the conflict in Ukraine, Bush said.
US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely ‘Precision Munitions Fight’

An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launches a Precision Strike Missile on Dec. 10, 2019, at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. HIMARS is one of the Army's front-running munitions that addresses Long Range Precision Fires.
An M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launches a Precision Strike Missile on Dec. 10, 2019, at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. HIMARS is one of the Army’s front-running munitions that addresses Long Range Precision Fires. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2023
© US Army/Kinsey Lindstrom
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A potential conflict between the United States and China would largely be fought using precision munitions, US Army Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Douglas Bush said on Friday.
“I think the broader joint view is that a fight with China will be very much a precision munitions fight,” Bush said during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
Such a conflict would require high-end precision munitions for air-to-air, air-to-sea and surface combat, Bush said.
Precision weapons are complicated systems to manufacture, which could pose a challenge, Bush added.
The Indo-Pacific region is one of the most difficult in the world for sustaining large-scale combat operations, Bush also said. However, no one is more prepared for that challenge than the United States, Bush said.
In January, CSIS released a study claiming that the US’ support for Ukraine in its conflict against Russia has created a threat to its own military readiness in the event of a war with China.
The United States is likely to increase its defense stockpile requirements after analysis of the conflict in Ukraine, Bush said.
