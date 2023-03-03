https://sputniknews.com/20230303/too-late-for-ukrainian-troops-trapped-in-artemovsk-cauldron-says-analyst--1107975591.html

'Too Late' for Ukrainian Troops Trapped in Artemovsk Cauldron, Says Analyst

'Too Late' for Ukrainian Troops Trapped in Artemovsk Cauldron, Says Analyst

Artemovsk is a keystone of the network of fortifications built up by Ukraine in the Donbass region since 2014, despite a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia, France and Germany. But now the city is on the brink of encirclement.

Kiev is sacrificing thousands of men in the Donbass city of Artemovsk even though the situation there is clearly hopeless, a security expert has said.Soldiers of the Wagner PMC group announced on Friday that they had surrounded the industrial town in the Donbass People's Republic, known in Ukraine by its pre-Soviet name Bakhmut, following months of fighting that has taken a heavy toll on Kiev's forces.International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik on Thursday that it was already "too late" for the thousands of Ukrainian troops, ordered by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold the city at all costs, to retreat.As of Thursday there were only two roads "technically that aren't under complete Russian control," he said, "but the situation has been changing rapidly." One of those was just a dirt track, "but right now it's just like a wave of mud," he added. "It even makes the roads in Pennsylvania look good. Which is saying a lot."The commentator said any attempt at a Ukrainian breakout from the cauldron would mean sacrificing heavy equipment and running the gauntlet of Russian artillery fire.He stressed that "the best thing for them would be to surrender," but even that option was dangerous as "they have these Banderite [Ukrainian neo-Nazi] political commissars and a lot of the units that shoot anyone in the back of their head who even talks about surrendering."But Sleboda said the Kiev regime was clearly preparing for town's capture by Russian troops, as it had already pulled out its "best forces" around five or six weeks earlier and replaced with untrained draftees."This is mostly territorial defense, which is to say forced conscripts who were dragged off the streets from a few weeks to a couple of months ago and thrown in here," he said, pointing out that even Ukrainian media had revealed that "the life expectancy of one of these mobiks is about 4 hours."While Artemovsk is a lynchpin in the string of Ukrainian fortifications in the Donbass region, meticulously built up since 2014, its liberation will not mean the end of the Russian offensive."Russian forces are immediately going to continue on towards Chassov Yar to the west, which is where the regime is starting to set up kind of a half hearted defense line," Sleboda said.But taking the city would make the Ukrainian position in Siversk to the north untenable, he added, putting more troops at risk of encirclement.The pundit warned that the more victories Russia wins, the more the Ukraine will resort to tactics like Thursday's terrorist incursion into the Bryansk region of Russia that left two people dead after nationalist militants opened fire on the vehicle.

