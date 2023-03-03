https://sputniknews.com/20230303/sudan-to-enhance-cooperation-with-russia-in-oil-production-energy-ministry-says-1107986406.html

Sudan to Enhance Cooperation With Russia in Oil Production, Energy Ministry Says

Sudan to Enhance Cooperation With Russia in Oil Production, Energy Ministry Says

Sudan is willing to cooperate with Russia in oil production as it seeks to reduce dependence on crude oil imports, the Acting Energy and Oil Minister Mohamed Abdallah told Sputnik.

2023-03-03T18:10+0000

2023-03-03T18:10+0000

2023-03-03T18:10+0000

africa

north africa

sudan

russia

energy

oil and gas

cooperation

oil production

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107745190_0:181:2997:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_c1c3e574b66b6288e1a966f0210f097e.jpg

Sudan is willing to cooperate with Russia in oil production as it seeks to reduce dependence on crude oil imports, and is already in talks with the country's major companies in the field, Acting Energy and Oil Minister Mohamed Abdallah told Sputnik.According to the official, several Russian firms are already operating in Sudan's oil and gas sector, while negotiations with companies such as Rosneft and Zarubezhneft are underway. The minister explained that Khartoum is going to increase oil production, with the ultimate goal to cut its reliance on imports, phase out the importation of oil, in particular from South Sudan, and eventually be able to fully provide itself with sufficient amounts of fuels. In this regard, he stressed, Moscow could provide necessary assistance in terms of investment in infrastructure, as well as technical support. Following the separation of South Sudan from Khartoum in 2011, 75% of the oil fields of the once united country went to the south. However, the entire infrastructure needed for oil exporting remained in the north. Abdallah noted that in recent years, Sudan has failed to boost its oil output, with production standing at "only 40,000-50,000 barrels a day, which is not enough for domestic consumption." At the same time, he stressed that given Sudan's oil and gas reserves, in the future the country will be able to produce sufficient amounts for the local market, while "the rest will be exported."He elaborated that the nation's oil and gas reserves are mainly concentrated in 26 fields, including areas that have not been developed yet, while tenders are planned to be issued for a number of these fields. He also confirmed that the political situation in the country will not affect Khartoum's obligations under contracts with foreign investors in the oil and gas sector, stating that the government considers the sector an important factor in development and economic growth.Earlier, Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Russian Ministry of Energy Dmitry Semenov stated that Russia is discussing with Sudan the expansion of cooperation in the oil sector, and is ready to work together on technologies for enhanced oil recovery, associated gas utilization, oil refining, and petrochemistry.

https://sputniknews.com/20230209/multifaceted-cooperation-russian-fm-lavrov-arrives-in-sudan-1107104224.html

africa

north africa

sudan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

north africa,sudan, russia, gas and oil, oil production, cooperation, ministry of energy and oil, oil imports