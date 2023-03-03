Sputnik Spearheads Charity Drive to Donate Equipment, Medicines to Quake-Hit Syrian Hospitals

International
Sputnik Arabic, with the support of the Doctor Liza Charity Fund, established by Elizaveta Glinka, will send the necessary medicine and medical equipment to the earthquake-hit regions of Syria.
In the coming days, medicine and diagnostic equipment will be delivered to Syria and given to the quake-hit country's hospitals by a member of the Foundation.The humanitarian initiative to help Syria was launched in Moscow by Sputnik. Using funds donated by the Doctor Liza foundation, much-needed medicine and equipment were supplied to healthcare institutions in the Arab country, as well as to rescuers removing the rubble.More than 20 tons of humanitarian aid was collected to be sent to Syria, namely, baby food, milk formula, diapers, personal hygiene products, clothes and shoes for children and adults, tents, sleeping bags, warm blankets, flashlights, batteries and generators. About two tons have already been provided to those in need.
14:26 GMT 03.03.2023
Sputnik, with the support of the Doctor Liza Charity Foundation, established by Elizaveta Glinka, will send much-needed medications and medical equipment to the earthquake-ravaged regions of Syria.
In the coming days, medicine and diagnostic equipment will be delivered to Syria and given to the quake-hit country's hospitals by a member of the Foundation.
The humanitarian initiative to help Syria was launched in Moscow by Sputnik. Using funds donated by the Doctor Liza foundation, much-needed medicine and equipment were supplied to healthcare institutions in the Arab country, as well as to rescuers removing the rubble.
More than 20 tons of humanitarian aid was collected to be sent to Syria, namely, baby food, milk formula, diapers, personal hygiene products, clothes and shoes for children and adults, tents, sleeping bags, warm blankets, flashlights, batteries and generators. About two tons have already been provided to those in need.
