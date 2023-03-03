https://sputniknews.com/20230303/russias-payment-system-set-to-appear-100-miles-off-us-coast-1107990576.html

Russia’s Payment System Set to Appear 100 Miles Off US Coast

Russia’s Payment System Set to Appear 100 Miles Off US Coast

At the G20 ministerial meeting in Delhi, India on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Sputnik about Russia’s plans to further facilitate independent payment systems, push for more payments in national currencies and assist in creation of reliable transport corridors.

2023-03-03T17:42+0000

2023-03-03T17:42+0000

2023-03-03T17:42+0000

americas

cuba

russia

mir

mir payment system

payment system

payments systems

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107990097_0:70:3391:1977_1920x0_80_0_0_da433ee214143bd0e6d7dfc13d8eb8cf.jpg

Preparations to launch Russia’s Mir payment system in Cuba are in their final stage, Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrei Gushkov has said.“According to the Cuban side, work on the launch of the Mir payment system is close to completion. Its use should have a positive impact on increasing the flow of Russian tourists to the island,” the ambassador told Sputnik in an interview.Created in 2015 in response to sanctions and fears that the US and its allies might cut Russia off from the SWIFT system, the Mir payment system is now operational across much of the post-Soviet space, as well as South Korea and Vietnam. Authorities in countries including Ethiopia, Iran, India, Indonesia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Venezuela have either expressed interest in the payment system or launched it on a trial basis.Gushkov called Cuba one of Russia’s “key” partners in Latin America, pointing to new joint projects in the energy sector, manufacturing, the modernization of the Antillana de Acero Jose Martie metallurgical plant, and plans for the construction of new capacities at the Maximo Gomez and Habana del Este thermoelectric plants.The diplomat also pointed to deepening ties with Cuba as a major component of Russia’s “reorientation” away from the West and “towards partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America.”The ambassador also pointed to Havana’s position of solidarity with Moscow in assessing the origins of the Ukrainian crisis lying in NATO’s push eastward toward Russia’s borders, and Cuba’s condemnation of manifestations of neo-Nazism around the world.“The commonality of our positions on this and many other issues on the international agenda serves as a solid foundation for relations of true friendship between our countries and peoples,” Gushkov said.Russia and Cuba celebrated 120 years of diplomatic relations in 2022, and came to enjoy very close ties after the Cuban Revolution of 1959, when Fidel Castro and his socialist revolutionaries took power, ousting the long-time US puppet regime of Fulgencio Batista. Cuba was one of Moscow’s key political, military and economic allies during the Cold War. Relations shrunk to a post-Cold War low point in the 1990s after the restoration of capitalism in Russia and its retreat from the world stage, but slowly began to improve again in the 2000s as both countries joined others in the developing world in opposition to US unipolarity.

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russia-cuba-talks-in-havana-included-color-revolution-prevention-security-council-1107925414.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220616/russian-mod-fever-carrying-mosquitoes-studied-in-ukrainian-labs-could-have-been-used-by-us-in-cuba-1096378770.html

americas

cuba

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

mir, payment system, cuba, russia, cooperation