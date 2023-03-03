https://sputniknews.com/20230303/russian-juice-brand-hits-shelves-of-central-china-russian-export-center-says-1107980664.html

Russian Juice Brand Hits Shelves of Central China, Russian Export Center Says

Russian Juice Brand Hits Shelves of Central China, Russian Export Center Says

Apricot, peach, apple, mango, orange, multi-fruit juices and nectars of the Russian brand "Fruktoline" have arrived in Central China. They appeared on the shelves of the Meiyijia supermarket chain in the Hunan province of China

2023-03-03T14:36+0000

2023-03-03T14:36+0000

2023-03-03T14:56+0000

russian export center jsc (rec)

russia

china

export

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107710/89/1077108948_0:178:1920:1258_1920x0_80_0_0_2bb7a1128911b91b4f879a7882ab2f05.jpg

"The company first placed the products in Shanghai agricultural showrooms, and then the goods appeared on the shelves of a regional discount chain in one of China's most populous provinces. The Russian Export Center (REC) is opening a network of showrooms with Russian agricultural products abroad as part of the International Cooperation and Export national project," the report said.The first batch of Fructoline juices and nectars hit stores in the second half of December. REC's Shanghai showroom timed this shipment to coincide with the season when everyone in China is getting ready for the Spring Festival (Chinese New Year). Fructoline's drink packaging is colored red, which is aimed at attracting Chinese consumers who seek to buy goods in this color for the festive season, since it symbolizes joy, prosperity and happiness.In addition, Kangjia notes that food products from Russia are viewed in China as organic, without harmful additives and chemical dyes, and this image generally helps boost sales.Chinese consumers like the national color and the bright red packaging, confirms Chingiz Ulzytuev, regional manager of Fruktoline company in China.According to the results of sales of the first batch of juices and drinks, the operator of the REC pavilion in Shanghai plans to increase the supply of Russian products to the Meiyijia supermarket chain, and not only juices and nectars. "We are looking forward to the opportunity to expand the number of Russian producers and the number of items on the shelves of Chinese retail chains, the REC program helps us a lot, because the main goal is to bring Russian products to the Chinese market and increase exports year by year," Kangjia said.

https://sputniknews.com/20221109/russian-exporters-hold-over-150-b2b-meetings-at-ciie-2022-in-china-1103949689.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ussian brand "fruktoline", hunan province of china, russian juice