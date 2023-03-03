https://sputniknews.com/20230303/russian-fm-lavrov-slams-the-wests-continuous-lies-on-natos-eastward-strides-in-delhi-speech--1107983394.html

Russian FM Lavrov Slams the West’s 'Continuous Lies' on NATO’s Eastward Strides in Delhi Speech

Russian FM Lavrov Slams the West’s 'Continuous Lies' on NATO’s Eastward Strides in Delhi Speech

Moscow’s top diplomat has concluded his three-day working visit to India with a speech at the country’s flagship geostrategic conference the Raisina Dialogue, in which he shared the root causes of the Ukraine conflict.

2023-03-03T14:40+0000

2023-03-03T14:40+0000

2023-03-03T14:40+0000

sergey lavrov

g20

world

russia

ukraine

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107984931_0:333:2730:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_4729045301aa86ef33c111114884f32e.jpg

When you take a look at the list of partners of India’s flagship diplomatic and geopolitical conference the Raisina Dialogue, besides the Indian government which coordinates the event, you would see many Western players – from the UK government, to German state-funded NGOs, to large multinational corporations. In today’s world, this would usually mean that the event may have a lot of anti-Russian rhetoric in the main program, and on the sidelines.But in the case of the Raisina Dialogue, the organizers appear to have been seriously focused on presenting all points of view in the discussion regarding the causes of the conflict between Moscow and the West in Ukraine.According to Raisina Dialogue delegate Nikhil Gadia, who is a strategic partner at the legal firm Bansal Chandra & Associates, there are at least two reasons for the Indian government’s impartiality:The Russian foreign minister's speech at the New Delhi conference made it into the headlines on Friday, with Sergey Lavrov giving the audience a 30-minute crash course on international politics – with topics ranging from regional security and Asian geopolitics to NATO expansion, to the conflicts in Kosovo and Ukraine, to energy security, and last year’s Nord Stream gas pipeline sabotage.Lavrov, whose diplomatic career began in the 1970s at the Soviet Embassy in Sri Lanka and continued as part of the Soviet mission to the UN later on, has been Moscow’s top diplomat for the past 19 years. In fluent English, he shared with the New Delhi audience his concerns about the West’s attempts to expand NATO eastwards, despite previous promises not to do so.Moscow’s top diplomat explained that the West’s written promises to Russia, given at the OSCE summit in Istanbul in 1999, were later broken, with “indivisible security” mentioned in the summit’s documents being ignored by the West.Raisina Dialogue delegate Harsh Suri, who is co-founder of the New Delhi-based think tank Geostrata, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the conference that Lavrov “has really proved that Russia is the one who suffered,” adding further evidence of NATO’s expansion, greenlighted by the participants of the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit, where the alliance made a decision to invite Croatia and Albania, just four years after the 2004 expansion, when the Eastern European countries of Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovenia, and Slovakia became members of the bloc:Besides his appearance at the Raisina Dialogue, Lavrov’s three-day working visit to India included participation in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which was overshadowed by sharp divisions over Ukraine between G7 nations within the G20 and the rest of the organization. This week, Russia’s top diplomat also met with his Indian colleague Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and with the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Sergey Lavrov had a big bilateral schedule in New Delhi, meeting with diplomats from Brazil, Turkiye, China, and Armenia. On the sidelines of his official program, he took part on Wednesday in the opening ceremony of an exhibit dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy at the New Delhi Book Fair.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Denis Bolotsky https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083128270_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_8cd81dafcbaac1c176c25141f8af1d2a.jpg

Denis Bolotsky https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083128270_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_8cd81dafcbaac1c176c25141f8af1d2a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Denis Bolotsky https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083128270_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_8cd81dafcbaac1c176c25141f8af1d2a.jpg

sergey lavrov, g20, lavrov at g20, raisina dialogue, ukrainian conflict, crisis in ukraine