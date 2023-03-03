https://sputniknews.com/20230303/nbc-reporter-added-to-ukraines-kill-list-1107962360.html

NBC Reporter Added to Ukraine's Kill List

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the DOJ possibly allowing civil lawsuits against Donald Trump for... 03.03.2023, Sputnik International

NBC Reporter Added to Ukraine's Kill List On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the DOJ possibly allowing civil lawsuits against Donald Trump for January 6th, and Sirhan Sirhan being denied parole for the sixteenth time.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Terrorist Attack in Russia, Youth Neo Nazi Camps in Ukraine, and Real PoliticsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the terrorist attack in the Bryansk Region, the propaganda campaign in Ukraine, and the failed drone strike by Ukraine. Mark detailed the Ukrainian terrorist attack in the Bryansk Region and the goal of the attack. Mark discussed the Russian Penicillin weapon and who is winning the war of attrition.In the second hour, Lee spoke about the US government's history with Nazis, the national security council, and President Zelensky. Lee talked about President Zelensky's recent statements on US soldiers in Ukraine and months of erratic behavior from President Zelensky. Lee commented on reparations and the proposition of monetary reparations for black Americans in California.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

