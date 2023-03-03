Moscow Denies Reports Blinken and Lavrov Discussed Whelan

International
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not raise the topic of US citizen Paul Whelan, who had been convicted in Russia on espionage charges, during a brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in India
"I checked with Sergey Viktorovich whether Blinken raised the topic of Whelan yesterday. It turned out that the US Secretary of State did not even say a word about this. Everything that the State Department said yesterday about Blinken expressing concern about the situation around the US citizen is a lie," Zakharova wrote on telegram.The two met on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in New Delhi on Thursday. Blinken later spoke about the details of the brief conversation. In particular, he called on Russia to return to the implementation of the New START, raised the issue of the US citizen, and called on Russia to stop the special operation in Ukraine and start a diplomatic dialogue.
© JONATHAN NACKSTRANDUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for journalists at the start of their meeting on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Stockholm, on December 2, 2021.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for journalists at the start of their meeting on the sidelines of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Stockholm, on December 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2023
© JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not raise the topic of US citizen Paul Whelan, who had been convicted in Russia on espionage charges, during a brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in India, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"I checked with Sergey Viktorovich whether Blinken raised the topic of Whelan yesterday. It turned out that the US Secretary of State did not even say a word about this. Everything that the State Department said yesterday about Blinken expressing concern about the situation around the US citizen is a lie," Zakharova wrote on telegram.
The two met on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in New Delhi on Thursday. Blinken later spoke about the details of the brief conversation.
In particular, he called on Russia to return to the implementation of the New START, raised the issue of the US citizen, and called on Russia to stop the special operation in Ukraine and start a diplomatic dialogue.
