Moscow: Bryansk Terror Committed Using NATO Weapons, Leading to Question of Alliance's Culpability
11:20 GMT 03.03.2023 (Updated: 11:59 GMT 03.03.2023)
© Sputnik / Screengrab of video courtesy of the FSBImage of remains of a D31 anti-tank mine left behind by Ukrainian saboteurs in rural Bryansk. Screengrab of FSB video.
© Sputnik / Screengrab of video courtesy of the FSB
Subscribe
Being updated
Two civilians were killed and a 10-year-old boy injured on Thursday after a group of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated a border village and seemingly randomly opened fire on residents and infrastructure. President Putin characterized the incident as a "terrorist attack" committed "by the neo-Nazis and their masters."
The use of NATO weaponry in Thursday's "outrageous terrorist act" in Bryansk region sparks questions about the Western bloc's culpability in the acts of terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced.
"Ukrainian officials have repeatedly acknowledged that all their actions are carried out with the approval and support of the United States and other NATO countries. The murders in Bryansk region were committed using NATO weapons. In this regard, a logical question arises about the qualification of these countries as accomplices in such crimes and as sponsors of terrorism," the ministry said in a press statement Friday.
"We have drawn the appropriate conclusions from the events. Russian investigators have launched a probe. This crime will not go unpunished," the ministry statement said.
Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Security Service released footage of the aftermath of Thursday's deadly attack, showing victims, vehicles riddled with bullet holes, and weapons, including landmines, bazookas and bullet casings (warning, some viewers may find the footage disturbing).
The ministry also commented on recent media reports on plans for the forcible recruitment of Russian and Belarusian nationals trapped in Ukraine to fight in the Ukrainian army, emphasizing that Moscow is ready to take in "all the victims of the Kiev regime in Russia."
Earlier in the day, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said judging by the FSB footage, most of the weapons found in Bryansk region were foreign-made, with most of them apparently hailing from Germany. "What is this if not direct encouragement of terrorist activities?" the lawmaker asked.