https://sputniknews.com/20230303/moscow-bryansk-terror-committed-using-nato-weapons-leading-to-question-of-alliances-culpability-1107975690.html

Moscow: Bryansk Terror Committed Using NATO Weapons, Leading to Question of Alliance's Culpability

Moscow: Bryansk Terror Committed Using NATO Weapons, Leading to Question of Alliance's Culpability

Two civilians were killed and a 10-year-old boy injured on Thursday after a group of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated a border village and seemingly randomly... 03.03.2023, Sputnik International

2023-03-03T11:20+0000

2023-03-03T11:20+0000

2023-03-03T11:59+0000

bryansk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107976346_0:73:592:406_1920x0_80_0_0_5bf6dd8df5ae288ba186424d25b8d0b5.png

The use of NATO weaponry in Thursday's "outrageous terrorist act" in Bryansk region sparks questions about the Western bloc's culpability in the acts of terrorism, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced."We have drawn the appropriate conclusions from the events. Russian investigators have launched a probe. This crime will not go unpunished," the ministry statement said.Earlier in the day, Russia's Federal Security Service released footage of the aftermath of Thursday's deadly attack, showing victims, vehicles riddled with bullet holes, and weapons, including landmines, bazookas and bullet casings (warning, some viewers may find the footage disturbing).The ministry also commented on recent media reports on plans for the forcible recruitment of Russian and Belarusian nationals trapped in Ukraine to fight in the Ukrainian army, emphasizing that Moscow is ready to take in "all the victims of the Kiev regime in Russia."Earlier in the day, Russian lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein said judging by the FSB footage, most of the weapons found in Bryansk region were foreign-made, with most of them apparently hailing from Germany. "What is this if not direct encouragement of terrorist activities?" the lawmaker asked.

bryansk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

bryansk