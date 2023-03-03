https://sputniknews.com/20230303/mi5-sat-on-info-that-could-have-prevented-manchester-arena-suicide-bombing-inquiry-finds-1107965687.html

MI5 Sat on Info That Could Have Prevented Manchester Arena Suicide Bombing, Inquiry Finds

MI5 Sat on Info That Could Have Prevented Manchester Arena Suicide Bombing, Inquiry Finds

Britain's MI5

2023-03-03T06:40+0000

2023-03-03T06:40+0000

2023-03-03T06:40+0000

uk

mi5

ariana grande

concert

salman abedi

world

suicide bombing

terror attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107965269_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5dee75218071e348979e366d495bf175.jpg

The UK's counter-terrorism agency, MI5, could have prevented the deadly Manchester Arena suicide bombing on May 22, 2017, had it responded more promptly to crucial information, according to a public inquiry led by retired Judge Sir John Saunders.The suicide attack carried out by Salman Abedi, the son of religious extremist immigrants from Libya, at an Ariana Grande concert had left 22 people dead, and hundreds injured.An MI5 officer admitted that the agency had procrastinated over two pieces of intelligence pertaining to the bomber, which were assessed at the time as not being terrorism-related. While agents mulled determining one as a possible pressing national security concern, they delayed discussing it with agency colleagues, said the report. Accordingly, the agents failed to write a report on the issue that same day.Salman Abedi "demonstrated some security consciousness and this might have affected the efficacy of the investigative action that I have identified," Saunders added.The inquiry, launched over three years ago, and containing oral evidence from 267 witnesses, concluded that "there was a realistic possibility that actionable intelligence could have been obtained, which might have led to action preventing the attack."Salman Abedi could have been assisted in his devious plot by someone in Libya, the inquiry also determined, adding that it was not possible to identify who this accomplice might have been. A previous MI5 assessment had stated that only Salman Abedi and his brother Hashem were involved in the bombing plot.This is the inquiry's third and final report into the suicide attack, with the first volume also having been made public, and the second availible only to those with a security clearance.In response to the inquiry's findings, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum told the media that he was "profoundly sorry that MI5 did not prevent the attack."Salman Abedi, a British citizen of Libyan descent, detonated a backpack with explosives at the entrance to the Manchester Arena as thousands of concert goers were leaving the show, including children. Ever since the attack, British security services have faced criticism for dropping the ball on the case. Salman Abedi had been probed by MI5 in 2014 and was later flagged by the agency's 'Operation Clematis' as worthy of further investigation. Salman's brother Hashem Abedi was extradited from Libya and convicted in 2020 of the murders of all 22 victims for helping plan the attack and buying the bomb-making materials and the car where they were stored.

https://sputniknews.com/20220411/british-counter-terror-agents-missed-obvious-warnings-of-manchester-arena-bombing-1094678726.html

https://sputniknews.com/20170523/salman-abedi-manchester-attack-1053908166.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

british counter-terrorism agency, mi5, suicide bombing, salman abedi, manchester arena, ariana grande concert, deadly suicide bombing on may 22, 2017, public inquiry, actionable intelligence could have been obtained, action preventing the attack