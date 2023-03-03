International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230303/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-shell-donetsk-with-155-millimeter-projectiles-1107965583.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With 155-Millimeter Projectiles
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With 155-Millimeter Projectiles
A special military operation which Russia has been carrying out in Ukraine came in response to the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from the Kiev regime.
2023-03-03T04:39+0000
2023-03-03T04:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736318_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a87ab8e09798e66d51b7a84c71670e6.jpg
russia
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101736318_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e208a097c5c3ba31c219a820a822472.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-ukraine conflict, war in ukraine, ukraine updates, ukraine fighting
russia-ukraine conflict, war in ukraine, ukraine updates, ukraine fighting
A view shows a classroom of the school №7 damaged by a recent Ukrainian shelling in Kalinin district of Donetsk, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With 155-Millimeter Projectiles

04:39 GMT 03.03.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 at the behest of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens amidst increased attacks from Ukraine.
Russian armed forces have been targeting Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure in high-precision strikes since October 10, 2022 in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, particularly the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence.
The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.
After Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries boosted military aid to Kiev.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:54 GMT 03.03.2023
Ukrainian Forces Informer Detained in Kherson Region
04:41 GMT 03.03.2023
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Russian paratroopers are seen on a mission on the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2023
World
Russian Military Destroys Submariners' Base in Nikolaev City - Local Resistance
03:13 GMT
04:40 GMT 03.03.2023
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2023
Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Grain Deal Fails, West Sabotaging Russian Part of 'Package'
04:02 GMT
04:39 GMT 03.03.2023
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, U.S. President Joe Biden, second left and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, foreground right, speak with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, background left European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, background second right and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, prior to posing for a G7 leaders' group photo, during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.03.2023
World
Biden, Scholz Set for White House Talks With Ukraine & China Topping Agenda
03:56 GMT
04:39 GMT 03.03.2023
Ukrainian Forces Shelled Two Districts of Donetsk With NATO Munitions
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала