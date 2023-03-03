https://sputniknews.com/20230303/germany-got-a-slap-in-the-face-from-us-but-can-do-nothing-but-obey-political-scientist--1107986269.html
Germany Got a Slap in the Face From US, But Can Do Nothing But Obey: Political Scientist
Germany is facing recession and gradual deindustrialization due to skyrocketing energy costs which have made the nation's industrial sector uncompetitive, causing the relocation of German firms abroad, to the US and China in particular.At the same time, however, Berlin and Washington have a number of differences which have yet to be sorted out. First, the US wants Germany to step up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks. Scholz agreed to send tanks to Kiev on the condition that the US delivers its own Abrams main battle tanks to the Ukrainian military. Even though Biden agreed, the American tanks will be supplied to Ukraine by the end of this year at the earliest. Second, Washington's Inflation Reduction Act and climate agenda have created advantages for North American businesses, depriving many European, and primarily German, companies of access to the American market. On top of that, the Nord Stream sabotage attack is an absolutely secret and sensitive topic which is amplifying tensions simmering between the allies."It seems to me that everything is already clear to Scholz. I do not believe that German intelligence or the military structures of Europe, which should have known what happened, have any doubts about the US role in [destroying Nord Stream pipelines – Sputnik]. And there were publications and investigations into this in the US. But Scholz also clearly understands that it is impossible to act against America, because today America provides Europe, including Germany, with that security, that nuclear umbrella that Europe itself does not have," Rahr concluded.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking to revive Germany's economic leadership in the EU, but he cannot do this without Washington's blessing, and thus he has embarked on a tour of the US to meet Joe Biden, who snubbed Berlin during his previous European trips, Alexander Rahr, German political scientist and head of Eurasian Society, told Sputnik.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Washington on Friday with little fanfare to hold talks with US President Joe Biden. It was reported earlier that the German and American leaders would discuss the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and Western support for the Kiev regime. However, the Western mainstream press suggested that their agenda could be much broader, including tough questions on how to end the Ukraine conflict.
"There is a lot of talk in Germany about why Scholz really needs to go to Washington now. Many believe that he and Biden are discussing everything on the phone, so what could have prompted Biden to allegedly call Scholz on the carpet in Washington? I think a lot has to do with the fact that Biden himself was recently in Europe, but did not visit Germany. He has not visited Germany as a president, so far. He was twice in Poland and by this he clearly emphasized that Poland is the main ally in Europe for him today. I think it's a slap in the face for Germany," Alexander Rahr said.
Germany is facing recession and gradual deindustrialization due to skyrocketing energy costs which have made the nation's industrial sector uncompetitive
, causing the relocation of German firms abroad, to the US and China in particular.
"Germany wants, anyway, to restore its leadership in Europe, and this can be done only with the assistance, support and blessing of America. I think part of the planned conversation will be aimed at working out a common strategy for how Germany can again become a truly major leader in Europe with the support, assistance and trust of the United States of America," Rahr noted.
At the same time, however, Berlin and Washington have a number of differences which have yet to be sorted out. First, the US wants Germany to step up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, including Leopard 2 tanks. Scholz agreed to send tanks to Kiev on the condition that the US delivers its own Abrams main battle tanks to the Ukrainian military. Even though Biden agreed, the American tanks will be supplied to Ukraine by the end of this year at the earliest. Second, Washington's Inflation Reduction Act and climate agenda have created advantages for North American businesses, depriving many European, and primarily German, companies of access to the American market. On top of that, the Nord Stream sabotage attack
is an absolutely secret and sensitive topic which is amplifying tensions simmering between the allies.
"It seems to me that everything is already clear to Scholz. I do not believe that German intelligence or the military structures of Europe, which should have known what happened, have any doubts about the US role in [destroying Nord Stream pipelines – Sputnik]. And there were publications and investigations into this in the US. But Scholz also clearly understands that it is impossible to act against America, because today America provides Europe, including Germany, with that security, that nuclear umbrella that Europe itself does not have," Rahr concluded.