From Misleading Parliament to Redacted Photos: Inquiry Reveals Details Into BoJo Partygate Scandal

The former British prime minister may have repeatedly misled Parliament by saying the infamous meetings he took part in were within the COVID-19 regulations, according to a preliminary report by a committee inquiry, published on March 3 in connection with the so-called "Partygate" scandal.In the report, the Privileges Committee lashed out at Johnson over his response to allegations of violating the COVID-19 preventive measures during the regular illegal gatherings at 10 Downing Street. At the time, Johnson described the event at Number 10 as "probably the most unsociable meeting in the UK."But the preliminary report pointed out that "the attendees included individuals who were not work colleagues of Mr Johnson" and that "a cake and alcohol were provided," which doesn't appear consistent with a necessary work meeting during the pandemic.As further evidence of wrongdoing, a seven-member cross-party committee provided previously unseen photographs of the prime minister taking part in the parties during the pandemic.The Partygate scandal was a series of regular closed events over a period from May 2020 to April 2021 held at 10 Downing Street by then-UK PM Boris Johnson. The parties became known to the public and several investigations were initiated against Johnson, first by the Metropolitan Police, then by the aforementioned committee. The investigation is currently ongoing.

