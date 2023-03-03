https://sputniknews.com/20230303/crash-involving-two-school-buses-kills-15-in-south-africa-reports-say-1107982865.html

Crash Involving Two School Buses Kills 15 in South Africa, Reports Say

Fifteen people have died in an accident involving two minibuses carrying students to school and a truck on a highway in South Africa's northeastern Limpopo province, South African media reported on Friday, citing authorities.

Emergency services worked at the scene in the Sekhukhune district to free people trapped under the wreckage, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, local media reported, citing the provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety.Later, the department stated that the scene of the accident had been cleared and the road is now open for traffic.Another large collision between a cash transport truck and a bus in Limpopo killed 20 in February.

