https://sputniknews.com/20230303/crash-involving-two-school-buses-kills-15-in-south-africa-reports-say-1107982865.html
Crash Involving Two School Buses Kills 15 in South Africa, Reports Say
Crash Involving Two School Buses Kills 15 in South Africa, Reports Say
Fifteen people have died in an accident involving two minibuses carrying students to school and a truck on a highway in South Africa's northeastern Limpopo province, South African media reported on Friday, citing authorities.
2023-03-03T13:40+0000
2023-03-03T13:40+0000
2023-03-03T14:04+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
bus crash
collision
road accident
highway
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107982302_0:0:1600:900_1920x0_80_0_0_6a5bcd18398c1c0acf135cc4d26a6dcf.jpg
Emergency services worked at the scene in the Sekhukhune district to free people trapped under the wreckage, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, local media reported, citing the provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety.Later, the department stated that the scene of the accident had been cleared and the road is now open for traffic.Another large collision between a cash transport truck and a bus in Limpopo killed 20 in February.
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107982302_200:0:1400:900_1920x0_80_0_0_2d98182b5816d1dc8d328c024e101b51.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
southern africa, south africa, school buses, road accident, collision, limpopo province
southern africa, south africa, school buses, road accident, collision, limpopo province
Crash Involving Two School Buses Kills 15 in South Africa, Reports Say
13:40 GMT 03.03.2023 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 03.03.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fifteen people have died in an accident involving two minibuses carrying students to school and a truck on a highway in South Africa's northeastern Limpopo province, South African media reported on Friday, citing authorities.
Emergency services worked at the scene in the Sekhukhune district to free people trapped under the wreckage, and authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, local media reported
, citing the provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety.
Later, the department stated that the scene of the accident had been cleared and the road is now open for traffic.
Another large collision between a cash transport truck and a bus in Limpopo killed 20 in February.