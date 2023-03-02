https://sputniknews.com/20230302/why-more-training-wont-stop-racist-police-terror-1107917691.html

Why More Training Won’t Stop Racist Police Terror

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Olivia DiNucci, organizer with CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss the first hearing of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party and a protest of it by Codepink activists, how this committee contributes to the growing war drive against China and how it contributes to anti-Asian hate, and why it’s important for people from all walks of life to oppose this war drive and US imperialism at large.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Frank Chapman, Director of the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, and author of the book, “Marxist-Leninist Perspectives on Black Liberation and Socialism” to discuss Chicago’s mayoral election and the defeat of incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the election of local police councils which promise to oversee the police after years of activism against police terror, and how these elections demonstrate the role of grassroots organizing in electoral politics.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jean Roach, member of the Miniconjou Lakota Nation, co-director of the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee, and member of the American Indian Movement to discuss the anniversary of the occupation of Wounded Knee, South Dakota by American Indian Movement activists, how centuries of repression culminated in this protest, and how this protest connects to the political imprisonment of Leonard Peltier.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kim Brown, veteran broadcaster and host of Burn It Down with Kim Brown on YouTube to discuss another incident of racist police terror in the Washington, DC area, why more training will not solve the fundamental issues in policing which cause racist police terror, the portrayal of Black people in Baltimore by screenwriter David Simon and his connections to the Baltimore police, and the censorship of Black Power Media on YouTube and the issues related to organizing on social media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

