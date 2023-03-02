https://sputniknews.com/20230302/video-cabin-fire-forces-spirit-flight-to-make-emergency-landing-in-florida-1107960203.html

Video: Cabin Fire Forces Spirit Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Florida

Video: Cabin Fire Forces Spirit Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Florida

A Spirit Airlines Flight 259 bound to Orlando, Florida, was forced to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida, when a lithium-ion battery in a laptop stored in a carry-on luggage compartment caught fire.

At least ten people were hospitalized after the airplane landed in Jacksonville without incident and quickly pulled up to the terminal to allow fire rescue teams on board the airplane, US media reported. All those hospitalized, including members of the crew, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.The flight crew was able to extinguish the fire with the help of a retired fireman on board the airplane within 20 minutes; however, the abundance of smoke in the cabin forced the pilot's hand. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said that lithium-ion batteries pose a risk of overheating and has advised passengers to place spare batteries in carry-on bags only. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Capt. Eric Prosswimmer later told reporters that the "crew was very intelligent; they put [the battery] in a galley in a bucket of water."Last year, the FAA reported 62 flight-related incidents involving lithium batteries carried by passengers in their luggage.

