https://sputniknews.com/20230302/us-democratic-senators-urge-meta-not-to-release-metaverse-app-to-teens-1107958366.html

US Democratic Senators Urge Meta Not to Release Metaverse App to Teens

US Democratic Senators Urge Meta Not to Release Metaverse App to Teens

US Senators Ed Markey and Richard Blumenthal on Thursday called on Meta* not to open its metaverse application up to teenagers in the United States.

2023-03-02T18:58+0000

2023-03-02T18:58+0000

2023-03-02T18:58+0000

americas

meta

facebook

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107015325_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7d0416912c6a2c622a8479770479eccf.jpg

Markey and Blumenthal urged Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg to halt company plans of involving children age 13-17 in the company’s Horizon Worlds metaverse application. Meta has said it plans to open the application to teenagers sometime in March, according to the media reports. The senators said Meta has previously failed to prevent teenagers from tobacco and alcohol advertisements and noted that another company’s application geared toward younger children allowed them to avoid age restrictions and communicate with strangers. Meta launched Horizon Worlds to the public in December 2021 and there are about 200,000 active users, according to media reports.*Meta is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

meta, facebook, us