https://sputniknews.com/20230302/uk-government-considered-exterminating-all-cats-at-outbreak-of-covid-19-pandemic-1107926900.html

UK Government Considered Exterminating All Cats at Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Government Considered Exterminating All Cats at Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

The UK government thought of exterminating all domestic cats at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, former deputy Health Minster James Bethell revealed.

2023-03-02T09:55+0000

2023-03-02T09:55+0000

2023-03-02T09:55+0000

world

uk

covid-19

cats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102943419_0:353:2949:2012_1920x0_80_0_0_2d1af653109edd5bfddd56ab051f82f0.jpg

The UK government thought of exterminating all domestic cats at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, former deputy Health Minster James Bethell revealed.Eventually, after the first infected animal was discovered in 2020, the British government limited itself to recommending that cats from infected houses be kept indoors and asked residents not to kiss their pets.Lord Bethell was Matt Hancock’s deputy in the Department of Health and Social from 2020 to 2021.In 2020, Denmark announced it would cull all the minks in the country — up to 17 million — because a COVID-19 strain was detected in some species. Later, the Danish parliament agreed to pay mink breeders, affected by the destruction of their livestock because of the risk of COVID-19, compensation totaling DKK 18.8Bln ($2.7Bln).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

coronavirus outbreak, exterminating all domestic cats, outbreak in the uk