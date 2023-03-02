https://sputniknews.com/20230302/scott-ritter-new-start-all-but-collapsed-due-to-us-duplicity-negotiating-in-bad-faith-1107951693.html

Scott Ritter: New START All But Collapsed Due to US 'Duplicity,' Negotiating 'In Bad Faith'

Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced in a message to the Federal Assembly on February 21 that Russia was suspending its participation in the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with the US. The suspension was signed into law on February 28, with Moscow vowing to continue to comply with quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms, as well as exchange notifications with Washington about ballistic missiles launches.Now that Russia has frozen participation in the treaty, and if it expires in 2026 without a new agreement in place, the world could be plunged into an arms race that could lead to the probability, not possibility, of nuclear conflict, ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Garland Nixon on Radio Sputnik's The Critical Hour program. Russia's move is a result of Washington's duplicity and negotiating in bad faith, Ritter believes.When Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of the treaty, he underscored that the move followed Washington’s efforts to "inflict a strategic defeat" on Russia. He added that, "we need to understand what countries such as France and the United Kingdom consider to be as their strategic arsenals, and how we will take them into account, that is, the combined strike potential of the [North Atlantic] Alliance." This is something the United States has refused to consider in the past, Scott Ritter pointed out, but Russia regards as a precondition going forward.Ritter lambasted the US for underestimating Russia, belittling it as a "gas station disguised as a country." Meanwhile, Russia has achieved impressive breakthroughs, developing a plethora of nuclear delivery systems to guarantee global deterrence, such as the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the expert said.

