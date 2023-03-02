https://sputniknews.com/20230302/scott-ritter-bryansk-terror-attack-deliberate-plot-by-ukraine-to-stoke-escalation--1107951007.html

Scott Ritter: Bryansk Terror Attack Deliberate Plot by Ukraine to Stoke Escalation

Scott Ritter: Bryansk Terror Attack Deliberate Plot by Ukraine to Stoke Escalation

President Putin characterized deadly attack on a village in Bryansk region by Ukrainian saboteurs a “terrorist act”. Retired US Marine and ex-weapons inspector Scott Ritter says the attack was a deliberate plot to provoke Russia.

2023-03-02T14:39+0000

2023-03-02T14:39+0000

2023-03-02T15:28+0000

analysis

bryansk

attack

terror attack

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/13/1099753413_0:4:1019:577_1920x0_80_0_0_308655d93b97cf504a1c2df745640397.jpg

“It's clear there were no military objectives. This was a deliberately provocative attack, and it was an attack that was designed to anger Russia by intent. You don't target women, children, you don't target a civilian, a village, unless your goal is to anger Russia and provoke Russia into perhaps overreacting. I think that's the objective,” Ritter told Sputnik after being asked to comment on Thursday’s incident in the village of Lyubechane, in Russia's Bryansk Region.The observer warned that Moscow could react to the attack in a variety of ways, for example by lifting its self-proscribed restrictions on targeting decision-making centers in Kiev, or even Ukraine’s president.Commenting on the incident earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the “terrorist act” near the border was “committed by the neo-Nazis and their masters,” and predicted that the West would ignore the crime, just as it had done with others like it. The Russian leader emphasized that those responsible “would not succeed” in their violent and criminal behavior, and that Russia would ultimately “crush them.”Bryansk's authorities said that along with the deadly attack on a vehicle in Lyubechane, a residential building in the nearby village of Sushany caught fire after being hit by a bomb dropped from a Ukrainian drone.On Wednesday, Putin had instructed Russia’s Federal Security Service to step up its work along the Russian-Ukrainian border, citing the dangers to critical infrastructure posed by Western-backed radicals and extremists.

https://sputniknews.com/20230302/putin-ukrainian-forces-committed-terror-attack-in-bryansk-by-opening-fire-on-civilians-1107946483.html

bryansk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

bryansk, border, ukrainian sabotage, attack, scott ritter, analysis, provocation