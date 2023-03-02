https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russian-exporters-showcase-products-at-delhiwood-2023-1107953666.html

Russian Exporters Showcase Products at Delhiwood 2023

Ten companies from eight regions of Russia exhibited their products under the national “Made in Russia” stand at Delhiwood 2023, one of the largest trade fairs for furniture production technologies and woodworking industry.

The REC plans to organize more than 100 B2B meetings with potential buyers at the Made in Russia stand for Russian producers and distributors of plywood, beams, slabs, timber from various types of wood, and other woodworking products during the four days of the exhibition.The business program at Delhiwood 2023 began with a round table on business cooperation in the field of the timber industry, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of trade and economic relations between Russia and India. Alexander Rybas, trade commissioner of Russia in India, and Timur Vekilov, head of the Representative Office of the JSC Russian Export Center in India, as well as representatives of importing companies and potential partners took part in the event.The REC organizes joint national stands for Russian exporters under the Made in Russia brand as part of the International Cooperation and Export national project.

