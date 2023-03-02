https://sputniknews.com/20230302/russia-developing-new-type-of-military-operations-for-defense-against-us-reports-say-1107923703.html
Russia is developing a new type of military operations with the use of nuclear weapons to defend itself against possible US aggression, according to Russian military magazine
According to the magazine, the United States is gradually losing its leading position in the world. As a result, the aggressiveness of the US military and political course towards Russia is growing, since Russia is named the main culprit for the loss of American global domination. The authors point out that the US apparently plans to defeat Russia in the form of a "strategic (global) multi-domain operation." As part of this operation, the magazine says, the Pentagon plans destruction of at least 65-70% of Russian strategic nuclear forces with a conventional Prompt Global Strike, neutralization of the remaining and launched Russian nuclear delivery vehicles with a global missile defense system and then inflicting the minimum sufficient nuclear strike on Russia in order to destroy it. It says Russian military experts consider a Russian strategic deterrence forces operation to be the main means and tool to counteract attempts to implement the Pentagon's aggressive plans to destroy Russia through a strategic multi-domain operation. The Russian strategic deterrence forces operation's goals should in particular include repelling the US and NATO's conventional Prompt Global Strike to prevent large losses of Russia's strategic offensive forces. Also, the US global missile defense system should be suppressed to prevent destruction of Russian strategic missiles in the air. The final stage of the operation involves inflicting unacceptable damage on the aggressor with the help of the remaining nuclear potential.
Russia Developing New Type of Military Operations for Defense Against US, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is developing a new type of military operations with the use of nuclear weapons to defend itself against possible US aggression, according to Russian military magazine, published by the Defense Ministry.
According to the magazine, the United States is gradually losing its leading position in the world. As a result, the aggressiveness of the US military and political course towards Russia is growing, since Russia is named the main culprit for the loss of American global domination. The authors point out that the US apparently plans to defeat Russia in the form of a "strategic (global) multi-domain operation."
As part of this operation, the magazine says, the Pentagon plans destruction of at least 65-70% of Russian strategic nuclear forces
with a conventional Prompt Global Strike, neutralization of the remaining and launched Russian nuclear delivery vehicles with a global missile defense system and then inflicting the minimum sufficient nuclear strike on Russia in order to destroy it.
It says Russian military experts consider a Russian strategic deterrence forces operation to be the main means and tool to counteract attempts to implement the Pentagon's aggressive plans to destroy Russia through a strategic multi-domain operation.
The Russian strategic deterrence forces operation's goals should in particular include repelling the US and NATO's conventional Prompt Global Strike to prevent large losses of Russia's strategic offensive forces. Also, the US global missile defense system should be suppressed to prevent destruction of Russian strategic missiles in the air. The final stage of the operation involves inflicting unacceptable damage on the aggressor with the help of the remaining nuclear potential.